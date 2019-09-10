Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Share Value Rose While Moors & Cabot Has Increased Holding; Materion (MTRN) Holder Granite Investment Partners Has Boosted Holding by $1.37 Million as Share Value Rose

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 96.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 25,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 52,026 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, up from 26,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $117.62. About 1.39 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Materion Corp (MTRN) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 24,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.88% . The institutional investor held 160,111 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14M, up from 136,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Materion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $62.77. About 83,762 shares traded. Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) has risen 1.27% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.27% the S&P500. Some Historical MTRN News: 15/03/2018 – MATERION – DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH EDRO GMBH IN EUROPE AND EDRO SPECIALTY STEELS IN NORTH AMERICA FOR MATERION’S MOLDMAX; 07/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 5.65% STAKE IN MATERION CORPORATION; 26/04/2018 – Materion 1Q EPS 51c; 26/04/2018 – MATERION CORP MTRN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.07 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Materion and EDRO Announce Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Materion’s MoldMAX® Plastics Tooling Alloys; 02/05/2018 – Materion Corp Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 10.5c; 26/04/2018 – Materion Backs FY Adj EPS $1.95-Adj EPS $2.10; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 12/04/2018 – Materion Corporation Conference Call Scheduled; 15/03/2018 Materion and EDRO Announce Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Materion’s MoldMAX® Plastics Tooling Alloys

More notable recent Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Materion and Eutectix Announce Licensing Agreement for Bulk Metallic Glass – Business Wire” published on December 06, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Materion Corp (MTRN) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Apple, Uber, F8 And Avengers – Seeking Alpha” published on April 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Uber Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold MTRN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 18.08 million shares or 1.65% less from 18.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs owns 0% invested in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) for 1,555 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.02% stake. Secor Cap Advisors LP reported 30,343 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.02% or 31,220 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) for 289,900 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0% in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN). Gabelli Funds Limited Com invested in 288,300 shares or 0.1% of the stock. James Inv Rech reported 0.04% stake. Parkside Bancshares And Trust has invested 0% in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 1.65 million shares. Fiera Cap Corp has 35,372 shares. Ls Inv Limited Company invested in 593 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinnacle holds 4,800 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 6,240 shares. Raymond James And Assocs accumulated 12,436 shares.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 11,904 shares to 456,766 shares, valued at $12.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,214 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).