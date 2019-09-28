Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Share Value Rose While Mechanics Bank Trust Department Lowered Its Stake; Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Cut Its Wabtec (WAB) Stake by $404,700

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department sold 2,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 17,884 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06 million, down from 20,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $113.59. About 1.59M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 74,633 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.36 million, down from 80,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 788,234 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC, GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; GE TO GET $2.9 BLN CASH; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Plans To Affirm 2018 Financial Guidance And Long-Term Financial Targets At Investor Day; 21/05/2018 – GE to Get $2.9 Billion in Merger of Rail Business With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE 15% CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR 1; 21/05/2018 – GE Jumpstarts Overhaul With $11.1 Billion Wabtec Rail Deal (Video); 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge, Creating Global Leader for Rail Equipment, Services and Software; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL TARG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wesbanco Commercial Bank Inc has invested 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Stephens Ar accumulated 152,599 shares. Motco holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 1,175 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Scotland Group Incorporated Public Ltd Co holds 266,103 shares or 5.6% of its portfolio. Css Ltd Il reported 1,300 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 2,559 are held by Coldstream Management. Guardian Cap LP reported 166,972 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Numerixs Technologies Inc invested in 0.18% or 5,460 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services has 1,381 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Pathstone Family Office Lc stated it has 585 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Redwood Invests Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 892,070 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.87 million for 24.69 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 25,887 shares to 76,189 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hostess Brands Inc by 102,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,691 shares, and has risen its stake in Elastic N V.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2.28M shares or 0.04% of the stock. 1832 Asset Lp holds 0% or 13 shares. Optimum Invest holds 0% or 77 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hahn Capital Mgmt Limited Company has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Central State Bank owns 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Agf holds 31,663 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 76,251 shares. Stonebridge Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 684 shares. West Chester Capital, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,417 shares. United Fire Group holds 0.04% or 1,477 shares. Lifeplan Group owns 6 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.06% or 323,339 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated owns 16.96 million shares. Eagle Management Ltd Com accumulated 3.41 million shares.

