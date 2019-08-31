Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Share Value Rose While Cohen Lawrence B Upped Stake by $752,518; Whirlpool (WHR) Stock Value Rose While Tower Bridge Advisors Has Cut Stake by $279.73 Million

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 54.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 7,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 20,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 13,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $119.35. About 1.04 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 45.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 2,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 2,540 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $337.54 million, down from 4,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $139.09. About 547,185 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to sell Embraco compressor business to Japan’s Nidec; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS 4.5% QTR DIV INCREASE; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Enhances Voice Capabilities With Google Home in Connected Appliances; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool at EuroCucina 2018: Four Exceptional Brands, One Vision of Excellence; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY Adj EPS $14.50-Adj EPS $15.50; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Misses EPS, Revenue Expectations — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA SETS FINAL DIVIDEND AT 4 RUPEES/SHARE; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; EST. 892M

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.81 earnings per share, down 16.26% or $0.74 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $241.68 million for 9.13 P/E if the $3.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual earnings per share reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 160 were reported by Peoples Fin Services Corp. Towle & stated it has 122,241 shares or 1.85% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited reported 95,300 shares stake. Hodges Management holds 4,731 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 173,369 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Primecap Mngmt Co Ca holds 7.75M shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.01% or 26,382 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Hudock Capital Group Limited Co has 0.03% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Gw Henssler & Assoc Limited owns 0.03% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 2,739 shares. Argi Ser Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 12,389 shares. Connecticut-based Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.15% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Brown Brothers Harriman And stated it has 19 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 328,335 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 45,000 shares.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11 billion and $861.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 93 shares to 77,691 shares, valued at $10.26 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortune Brands Home & (NYSE:FBHS) by 9,214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

