Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Market Valuation Rose While Private Advisor Group Cut Its Position; Western Un Co Com (WU) Holder Intrepid Capital Management Lowered Stake by $2.50 Million

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Western Un Co Com (WU) by 38.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 131,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The hedge fund held 205,891 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10M, down from 337,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Un Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $23.05. About 8.99M shares traded or 66.51% up from the average. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs Western Union Otlk To Stbl, Affirms ‘BBB/A-2’ Rtgs; 15/05/2018 – iFresh Offers Western Union Services at Four Locations; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Rev $1.39B; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 04/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q EPS 46c; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90; 20/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Continues its Commitment to Supporting Education with Global WU Scholars Program; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Releases Next Gen Bill Payment Platform

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 12,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 55,392 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24M, down from 67,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $113.59. About 1.59 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Angela Sun Joins Alpha Edison as Chief Operating Officer and Partner – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Western Union Provides Relief to United Way India Amidst Second Year of Extreme Flooding – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Box, iRobot, Kimberly-Clark, Match, Oracle, Pinterest, Seattle Genetics, Texas Instruments and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 9.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.52 per share. WU’s profit will be $199.24M for 12.26 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $221.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 66,386 shares to 81,754 shares, valued at $9.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New C by 2,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,288 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp Com (NASDAQ:WDC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold WU shares while 167 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 445.04 million shares or 3.47% more from 430.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ifrah Fin Inc reported 0.34% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Td Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.01% or 300,423 shares. Moreover, Caprock Gp has 0.05% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 14,130 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 353,424 shares. 51,063 are owned by Bb&T Secs Ltd Co. Raymond James & Assoc accumulated 1.81 million shares. Moreover, Ftb has 0% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). 12,599 were accumulated by Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity. Moreover, Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Moreover, Gam Ag has 0.06% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 1.78 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Nomura Asset Mngmt Commerce accumulated 93,012 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Management has 0.06% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 45,582 shares. Blair William Il has invested 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $5.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (HYZD) by 24,100 shares to 148,597 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Res & Comm Strat T (BCX) by 305,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 384,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.14% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability owns 249,815 shares. Fincl Counselors holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 89,934 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 1.71M shares or 0% of the stock. First Interstate National Bank invested in 1,560 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 31 are owned by Jcic Asset Mngmt Inc. Pettee Inc accumulated 15,796 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Lc accumulated 126,033 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Altavista Wealth Mngmt reported 2,055 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership holds 1,167 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 9,939 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl, New Jersey-based fund reported 191,799 shares. Ntv Asset Ltd Liability has invested 1.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 70,277 are held by L & S Advsrs. Joel Isaacson Ltd Liability reported 2,451 shares.