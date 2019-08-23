Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding Maintained by Mackay Shields Llc; Grassi Investment Management Has Trimmed Position in Abbvie (ABBV) by $4.47 Million

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 17,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 242,337 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.18M, up from 224,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $115.96. About 1.12 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 41.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 55,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 77,550 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25 million, down from 133,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $66.07. About 5.43M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – AbbVie sweeps back-to-back PhIIIs for uterine fibroid patients, adding to elagolix’s blockbuster rep; 27/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC -; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN, BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 09/05/2018 – Immuno-Oncology Treatment Imfinzi for Stage III, Unresectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Now Approved in Canada; 13/03/2018 – Porges on elagolix: $1.4B is coming $ABBV; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE WON’T SEEK ACCELERATED OKAY FOR ROVA-T IN CERTAIN SCLC; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 601,337 shares. Kcm Inv Limited Liability has 197,776 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Callahan Advsrs Lc holds 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 1,967 shares. Moreover, Huntington Financial Bank has 0.05% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Cwm Ltd Liability Corp owns 58,342 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.18% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 1.24M were accumulated by Royal Bank Of Canada. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp invested 0.12% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 0.08% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 3,682 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Korea Inv Corporation has 841,135 shares. Argyle Cap Management accumulated 41,075 shares or 1.64% of the stock. 7,761 were reported by National Asset Mngmt.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 10,234 shares to 28,634 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 39,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,404 shares, and cut its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (NYSE:MBT).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.28 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability Company, Arizona-based fund reported 214 shares. Ancora Advsrs Lc, Us-based fund reported 36,434 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Diversified Trust Company accumulated 12,676 shares. Wellington Shields & has 19,080 shares. First Fincl Corp In has invested 0.63% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lord Abbett & Company Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Premier Asset Ltd accumulated 29,855 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Sonata Capital Gru accumulated 3,420 shares. James Inv Rech has invested 0% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fifth Third Bank & Trust stated it has 1.10 million shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.07% or 4,474 shares. Janney Cap Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 7,493 shares. 3,628 are owned by Glovista Invs Ltd Liability. Palouse Mngmt has 71,725 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $13.96 million activity. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02 million. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 was made by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 3,690 shares to 27,270 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 10,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,240 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T (NYSE:T).