Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holder Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Decreased Stake by $385,632; Vocera Communicati (VCRA) Position Held by Sectoral Asset Management Inc

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 3,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 67,937 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06 million, down from 71,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $116.85. About 1.45 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vocera Communicati (VCRA) by 44.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 117,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The hedge fund held 381,579 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.07M, up from 264,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vocera Communicati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $792.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $25.45. About 238,401 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 14/03/2018 – Santa Clara Valley Medical Center to Share Holistic Approach for Supporting Care Team Well-being; 23/04/2018 – Pembroke Buys New 1.2% Position in Vocera Comms; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Rev $39.5M-$43.5M; 30/04/2018 – Vocera and HIMSS Analytics Explore the Impact of Workflow Interruptions on Clinician Well-Being; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Announces First Quarter Revenue of $40.2 million; 22/05/2018 – MANAGEMENT HEALTH SOLUTIONS NAMES TODD PLESKO AS CEO; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 07/05/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $922.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 49,084 shares to 351,100 shares, valued at $32.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $496.20 million for 25.63 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telos Cap Management owns 15,968 shares. Fdx Advisors has invested 0.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Quadrant Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 17,543 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon reported 2.83M shares. 3,570 were accumulated by Bridges Mgmt. Intersect Limited Liability holds 0.95% or 21,694 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 129,900 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 246,349 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 11,108 were reported by Franklin Resource. Country Club Tru Na has 0.03% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,355 shares. 2.36 million were reported by Swiss Comml Bank. Hudock Cap Group Ltd holds 1,839 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Fiera has 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 1832 Asset Limited Partnership invested in 10,070 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) reported 7,458 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $211,867 activity. Spencer Justin sold $151,550 worth of stock.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $831.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuti (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 325,000 shares to 808,924 shares, valued at $5.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,600 shares, and cut its stake in Aerie Pharmaceutic (NASDAQ:AERI).

