Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holder Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Cut Its Position as Valuation Rose; Concorde Asset Management Raised Its Nvidia (NVDA) Stake

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 75.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 1,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 4,113 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 2,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $180.28. About 7.68 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia reportedly suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 3,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 67,937 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, down from 71,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $117.46. About 792,026 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60 million and $154.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,862 shares to 8,211 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 11,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,364 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Ltd Llc invested in 37,041 shares. Alps Advisors owns 3,014 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 147,210 were accumulated by Macquarie Grp Limited. 1,332 were accumulated by Evergreen Capital Management Limited Liability Co. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc owns 0.31% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 17,697 shares. Rice Hall James Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Cetera Advisor Lc has 0.14% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 24,584 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc reported 39,925 shares stake. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp has invested 0.88% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Raymond James And Associate holds 0.18% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 668,429 shares. 16,135 were reported by Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc. Mariner Ltd Liability holds 26,796 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Com has 167,077 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Foundation Advsr reported 0.03% stake. Burns J W has 2,130 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $922.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3,650 shares to 238,351 shares, valued at $32.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 138,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 536,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

