Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holder Savant Capital Increased Its Stake by $18.41 Million; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose, Legacy Private Trust Has Upped Its Position by $547,515

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 16.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 2,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 18,461 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.84 million, up from 15,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $225.41. About 4.52 million shares traded or 18.46% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 488.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 160,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 192,856 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.25M, up from 32,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $115.12. About 1.65 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $878.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 39,084 shares to 123,331 shares, valued at $15.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 16,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,268 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Villere St Denis J And Communication Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 1,450 shares. Barclays Plc has invested 0.25% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Fincl In owns 1,515 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Dubuque Retail Bank And Co has 1.35% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Consolidated Investment Group Inc Ltd Llc owns 17,417 shares. Cetera reported 39,677 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Nicholas Investment Ptnrs Ltd Partnership invested in 11,452 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Tru Of Vermont reported 61,375 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.83% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Advisor Partners invested 0.98% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Suntrust Banks has 1.12% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Eagleclaw Managment Lc accumulated 44,321 shares. Fruth Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 8,248 shares. Moreover, Janney Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.74% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 65,856 shares. Earnest Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridges Invest Mngmt holds 0.02% or 3,570 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Salem Investment Counselors has 0.09% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 8,532 shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada Inc accumulated 5,820 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 4,412 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd has invested 0.69% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Goelzer Investment Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,640 shares. Amer Gp has 0.07% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 150,393 shares. 28,700 are held by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Pinnacle Prns holds 0.34% or 39,300 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Kornitzer Cap Inc Ks has 1.18% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Gradient Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 63 shares. The Maine-based Bangor Bankshares has invested 0.07% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 1.75 million shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Dumont And Blake Invest Advisors Lc stated it has 2,250 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Monarch Capital Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).