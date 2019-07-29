Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holder Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $2.09 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trimmed Holding in Ibm Corp. (IBM) as Stock Declined

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 20,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,342 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, down from 90,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $117.96. About 1.13M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Ibm Corp. (IBM) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,759 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 21,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Ibm Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $150.88. About 1.62 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – INDATA SA IDTA.WA – IBM GLOBAL FINANCING POLSKA REQUESTS CO TO PAY LIABILITY AS ITS UNIT’S GUARANTOR WITHIN 7 DAYS; 20/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Form 8-K; 19/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 17/04/2018 – OpenSource: SCO Amends IBM Complaint Again; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk’s top 5 personality traits, according to an IBM supercomputer; 19/03/2018 – IBM’s 5 Tech Predictions for the Next 5 Years (Video); 15/05/2018 – Syncsort Addresses Intensifying IBM i Data Availability Challenges with New Release of MIMIX; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 12 percent on the 12-month period; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, AI, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 474,547 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.37% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Holt Capital Advsr Ltd Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp has 0.17% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 306,038 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc owns 3.06M shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Quantum Capital Mgmt reported 6,349 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% or 5,810 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, a Florida-based fund reported 1.23 million shares. Hennessy Advsr accumulated 0.67% or 102,550 shares. Moody State Bank Trust Division holds 0.08% or 21,680 shares. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv reported 7,450 shares stake. Blume Inc has invested 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Perella Weinberg Capital Management LP has 0.41% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Srb holds 0.07% or 5,228 shares. Acg Wealth reported 3,309 shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.09 billion for 10.84 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62 million for 25.87 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

