Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holder Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.09 Million as Shares Rose; Accenture (ACN) Holder Torray Decreased Its Holding

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 20,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 70,342 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, down from 90,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $119.35. About 1.15 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Accenture (ACN) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 2,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 94,683 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.67 million, down from 97,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Accenture for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $198.17. About 2.18M shares traded or 20.99% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY OUTSOURCING NET REVENUES WERE $4.43 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS AND 8 PERCENT IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 06/03/2018 – Company Culture is Key to Unlocking Gender Equality and Narrowing Pay Gap, New Accenture Research Finds; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to AI to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 27/03/2018 – Compliance Spending is Shifting to New Technologies as Threat Landscape Expands, According to Accenture Report; 12/04/2018 – Cape Analytics Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Property Intelligence Solution Enabled by Al and Geospatial lmagery to Property & Casualty Insurers; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57M and $239.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 18,250 shares to 86,985 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Waste Management (WM) Reports Election of William B. Plummer to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why There’s Money to Be Made in the Garbage Market – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 5,000 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 925,300 shares. Optimum owns 750 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Prudential Incorporated holds 0.06% or 363,234 shares. Davis R M invested in 0.01% or 2,829 shares. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa reported 3,574 shares. 88,490 were reported by Pinnacle Limited. Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi has invested 0.13% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Northstar Inv Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 9,331 shares. Cohen And Steers has invested 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Hugh Johnson Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 3,162 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild & Company Asset Us stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Sand Hill Advisors Lc holds 0.39% or 37,218 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Comm Limited holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 84,392 shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $479.29M for 26.17 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.08 billion for 28.97 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Management has invested 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Franklin Street Nc accumulated 0.03% or 1,381 shares. Central Savings Bank Communication owns 550 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 89 are owned by Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr. Morgan Stanley holds 0.51% or 10.20M shares. Grandeur Peak Global Advsr Lc has 74,017 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Neumann Mngmt Limited accumulated 8,335 shares or 0.94% of the stock. First Merchants Corporation has 0.99% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Sequoia Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 5,634 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. E&G Advisors LP stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cwm Ltd Llc, Nebraska-based fund reported 34,990 shares. Gam Ag has 7,507 shares. Ohio-based Bahl Gaynor has invested 0.8% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd Co owns 18,950 shares. Alphamark invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).