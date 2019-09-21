Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holder Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Upped Stake by $4.32 Million; Bottomline Technologies De (EPAY) Holding Lifted by Herald Investment Management Ltd

Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies De Inc (EPAY) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 148,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59 million, up from 128,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies De Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $40.17. About 203,319 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 78.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 37,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 85,464 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.86M, up from 47,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.28. About 1.39 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 85,464 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $5.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 58,708 shares to 56,444 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 47,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,751 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold EPAY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.80 million shares or 0.91% less from 38.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $359.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 8,000 shares to 357,206 shares, valued at $15.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Descartes Systems Group Inc/The (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 21,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456,300 shares, and cut its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc.

