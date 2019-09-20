Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holder Moreno Evelyn V Increased Holding by $320,275 as Shares Rose; Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Holder Stadium Capital Management Raised Holding

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 2,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 63,680 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.35M, up from 60,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 1.23 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc (WSBF) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 21,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.30% . The hedge fund held 421,658 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.19 million, up from 400,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Waterstone Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $464.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.87. About 62,335 shares traded or 5.25% up from the average. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 2.44% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBF News: 24/04/2018 – WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC WSBF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.25; 07/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Waterstone Financial, Inc. $WSBF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.50 on April 2nd; 03/04/2018 – WaterStone Bank Hires New Senior Vice President of Retail Banking; 24/04/2018 – Waterstone 1Q EPS 25c; 09/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Waterstone Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSBF)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.60, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold WSBF shares while 28 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 15.96 million shares or 0.90% more from 15.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Dimensional Fund LP stated it has 0.01% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Voya Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Bessemer Gru stated it has 82,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity accumulated 30,678 shares. Twin Tree Management Lp accumulated 0% or 361 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company invested in 860 shares. Stadium Mngmt Ltd reported 421,658 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP owns 157,412 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Geode Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Teton Advsrs reported 82,200 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 46,338 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc holds 1.26 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial reported 39,009 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $216.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 140,302 shares to 30,663 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

