Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holder Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Cut Position as Shares Rose; Mid (MAA) Shareholder Leavell Investment Management Has Cut Holding by $877,617 as Shares Rose

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 10.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 51,188 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.91M, down from 57,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $115.09. About 2.22M shares traded or 31.03% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mid (MAA) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 7,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 169,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.93M, down from 176,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mid for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $130.46. About 502,930 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) March 22 — March 24; 05/04/2018 – Aradigm Announces the EMA Has Completed Its Validation of the MAA Submission; 13/03/2018 – MAA Announces Quarterly Common Dividend; 26/03/2018 – Bayer Sees Submitting MAA in EU in 2018; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: University of `Maa’ deploys heard of therapy goats; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 18/04/2018 – SHIRE PLC SHP.L – SWISSMEDIC VALIDATES MAA FOR LANADELUMAB; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INC – EMA INFORMED CO THAT CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA ON THURSDAY; 26/04/2018 – CRESCENT WINS IRAQ ENERGY RIGHTS FOR KHIDER AL-MAA AREA: AMEEDI

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Calamos Advsrs holds 249,815 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Tn owns 2,765 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Parthenon Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 3,730 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bell Bankshares has 0.41% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 15,990 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 0.18% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 290,151 shares. Cypress Capital Limited Liability (Wy) holds 2,462 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Hexavest has 581,337 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. The California-based Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Hanson Mcclain holds 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 393 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 1St Source Commercial Bank reported 0.19% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Stephens Ar reported 152,599 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va invested in 11,860 shares or 0.39% of the stock. A D Beadell Investment Counsel holds 0.38% or 3,800 shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.87M for 25.02 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,316 shares to 15,510 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 27,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 102.83 million shares or 0.08% more from 102.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Fincl Grp holds 170,359 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability holds 9,197 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 13,203 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Vanguard Gru Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). First Citizens Comml Bank And Trust has 25,733 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Co owns 571,112 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 2.76 million are held by Apg Asset Management Us. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.02% or 208,674 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 1,768 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.53% or 16,795 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Johnson Financial Grp has 246 shares. Alexandria Cap Ltd Co owns 42,299 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.03% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Retirement Of Alabama has 268,162 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $949.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB) by 2,205 shares to 78,186 shares, valued at $12.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value (MGV) by 6,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf New (VOO).

Analysts await Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 2.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.5 per share. MAA’s profit will be $175.63 million for 21.18 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.91% negative EPS growth.