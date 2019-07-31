Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holder Lyons Wealth Management Has Lowered Holding; Mcdonalds (MCD) Shareholder Savant Capital Has Lifted Position

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 4,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,816 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 18,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $210.78. About 3.35M shares traded or 17.10% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS U.S. GUEST COUNTS DECLINED IN 1Q; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income tax dept conducts searches on McDonald’s franchise – PTI in Economic Times; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Rev $5.14B; 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: U.S. COMPS DRIVEN BY PRICE INCREASES, TRADING UP; 20/03/2018 – NLRB: Proposed Settlement Agreements Presented in McDonald’s USA, LLC, et. al; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Horseback rider turned away from McDonald’s drive-thru; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CALL

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 79.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 8,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 11,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $117.02. About 1.11M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63 million for 25.66 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55M and $35.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 67,335 shares to 69,804 shares, valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $14.39 million activity. 3,036 McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares with value of $537,767 were sold by Henry Daniel. $233,662 worth of stock was sold by Hoovel Catherine A. on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 22,036 shares valued at $3.99M was made by Gibbs Robert Lane on Thursday, January 31. MCKENNA ANDREW J sold $5.41M worth of stock.

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $532.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 36,812 shares to 70,747 shares, valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 24,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,307 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).