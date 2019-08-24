Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holder Invesco LTD Raised Position by $20.94 Million as Stock Price Rose; Abbvie (ABBV) Position Held by Lipe & Dalton

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 203,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 3.43M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356.40 million, up from 3.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $115.93. About 1.94M shares traded or 10.12% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 135.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 20,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 36,070 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 15,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 8.72M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q REV. $7.93B, EST. $7.6B; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 24/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 23/03/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 30/05/2018 – ABBVIE SAYS PRELIM PRORATION FACTOR OF OFFER ABOUT 94.3%; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC SAYS 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK REFLECTS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE APPROACHING 9 PCT IN 2018

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rexnord Corp New (NYSE:RXN) by 33,057 shares to 960,097 shares, valued at $24.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 64,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,540 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Summit Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Guardian Capital Lp holds 168,743 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 121 shares. Adirondack Com reported 0.94% stake. Howe And Rusling owns 116 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Summit Secs Grp Incorporated Ltd Company invested in 0.08% or 4,400 shares. Old Savings Bank In holds 0.16% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 28,962 shares. Willingdon Wealth reported 0.88% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 9,890 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has 0.02% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 285 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Corp reported 8,923 shares stake. Sg Americas Secs Limited Co accumulated 9,549 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 20,784 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 69,294 are held by Leavell Mgmt Inc. Shoker Inv Counsel has 23,317 shares. Clark Capital Group Inc invested in 28,051 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pettee Invsts invested in 32,829 shares. Leuthold Grp Incorporated Limited accumulated 57,089 shares. Btim Corp holds 0.03% or 27,109 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Capital Mgmt owns 1.71 million shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Woodstock Corp invested in 86,989 shares. Jacobs And Co Ca has invested 0.82% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Osterweis Management has 0.01% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 2,715 shares. Savings Bank Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.3% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). New England Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co owns 0.16% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 7,688 shares. Raymond James Na holds 0.76% or 163,751 shares. Tortoise Investment Ltd reported 903 shares. Altfest L J Company holds 8,122 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio.

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93M and $135.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 4,551 shares to 36,927 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $13.96 million activity. $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05M. On Monday, July 29 the insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M.