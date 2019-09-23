Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holder Bokf Has Trimmed Its Holding; As American Tower (AMT) Stock Value Rose, Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Trimmed Its Holding

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 73.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 15,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, down from 21,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $225.37. About 427,705 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Bokf decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 4,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 60,915 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.03M, down from 65,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $115.36. About 383,402 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.84M for 25.08 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 669,584 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Rothschild Il reported 34,323 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 85,703 shares. Personal Cap Corporation holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 360,482 shares. Livingston Asset Mgmt Communication (Operating As Southport Management) owns 6,193 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 700 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt owns 19,811 shares. 137 are owned by Brandywine Glob Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Scott And Selber reported 40,915 shares stake. Nomura Hldg, Japan-based fund reported 321,579 shares. Philadelphia Trust accumulated 2,707 shares. River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp holds 2,620 shares. Btim stated it has 2,293 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability owns 2,076 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Tn holds 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 2,765 shares.

Bokf, which manages about $4.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 5,077 shares to 64,890 shares, valued at $7.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 9,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Republic Services, Inc.: Safe, But No Cigar – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 215,881 shares. 3,172 are owned by Finemark Retail Bank Tru. Mackenzie Fincl invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Calamos Limited Liability stated it has 278,307 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer & Com Inc reported 50,967 shares. New Jersey-based Reaves W H And Incorporated has invested 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance accumulated 30,000 shares or 3.78% of the stock. Monetary Mngmt Gru Inc holds 675 shares. Comm Bancorp owns 20,610 shares. 9,062 are held by Winfield Associates. Family Capital Tru invested 2.13% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Catalyst Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.6% or 89,000 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Ser Advsrs reported 110,811 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 136 shares. National Asset Mngmt has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).