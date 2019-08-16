Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holder Aviva Plc Trimmed Its Holding as Share Price Rose; As Abbvie (ABBV) Share Value Declined, Vigilant Capital Management Has Cut by $1.55 Million Its Holding

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 39.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 106,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 161,266 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.76 million, down from 267,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $119.08. About 873,908 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 19,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 192,321 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.50 million, down from 211,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 5.55 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 27/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC -; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie to Commence Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Common Stk; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Updated Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 02/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $716.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard In Com (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 58,356 shares to 177,014 shares, valued at $8.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Fundamental Us Broad Market Etf (FNDB).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 0.13% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 3,481 shares. Quantbot Tech LP accumulated 0.14% or 18,300 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.69% or 421,407 shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua State Bank & Tru has invested 0.48% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Northside Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 13,808 shares. Moreover, Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has 0.41% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Dana Inv Advsr reported 17,729 shares. Bragg Advsr accumulated 43,485 shares. Burns J W And owns 0.45% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 22,733 shares. Security National Trust Company has 29,638 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt Inc owns 18,302 shares. Tdam Usa holds 212,354 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 0.84% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Schmidt P J Investment owns 71,470 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Blackhill Capital reported 186,770 shares stake.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OKs AbbVie’s Rinvoq rheumatoid arthritis; shares up 2% – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie: Testing Our Capacity To Suffer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M on Monday, July 29.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.10 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Waste Management a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 40,292 shares to 286,246 shares, valued at $21.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Technipfmc Plc by 2.43M shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Trust Com has invested 0.09% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Godshalk Welsh Cap Management Inc owns 1.23% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 12,370 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Ltd has 1.31% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com owns 0.18% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,534 shares. South Texas Money Management reported 40,047 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Atria Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 53,377 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 1,977 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brave Asset Management Inc reported 2,500 shares. Moneta Group Invest Advisors Lc stated it has 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Hanseatic Mngmt invested in 7,562 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 8,088 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited accumulated 34,005 shares. South State invested in 0.03% or 2,748 shares. Atwood & Palmer Inc reported 1,703 shares stake.