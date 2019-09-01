Waste Mgmt Del (Put) (WM) Stake Boosted by Walleye Trading Llc; As Renewable Energy Group In (REGI) Share Value Declined, New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowered by $729,225 Its Holding

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group In (REGI) by 37.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 34,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.07% . The institutional investor held 56,685 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, down from 91,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $474.13M market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.17. About 441,184 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Debora Frodl, James C. Borel to Board; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q EPS $5.30, EST. 28C (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 Renewable Energy Group 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 30/04/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Announce Results of its Annual Shareholders Meeting and Changes in Key Management Positions; 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q EPS $5.30; 23/04/2018 – DJ Renewable Energy Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGI); 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group: Michael Jackson Retires From Board; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 106 MLN GALLONS PRODUCED, UP 10% Y/Y; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Completes $32 Million Ralston Biodiesel Expansion

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (Put) (WM) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 24,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, up from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $119.35. About 1.15 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livanova Plc by 21,832 shares to 125,344 shares, valued at $12.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold REGI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 41.15 million shares or 5.87% less from 43.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp has invested 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Amp Invsts Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Ajo LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). 192 were reported by Advisory Services Networks. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada accumulated 98,203 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc invested in 8,890 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,600 shares. American Century Companies holds 0.01% or 247,220 shares. Van Eck Assoc reported 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Us Fincl Bank De accumulated 3,265 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) or 309,277 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 306,760 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Menta Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) or 13,600 shares. Interest invested 0% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

More notable recent Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Renewable Energy Group to Close New Boston, Texas Biodiesel Plant – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “Renewable Energy Group: Deep Discounted Green Play Can Easily Double – Profit Confidential” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Renewable Energy Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:REGI) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These 3 Value Stocks Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 23,231 shares to 2,669 shares, valued at $118,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F M C Corp (Call) (NYSE:FMC) by 5,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,700 shares, and cut its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (Put) (NYSE:WYN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Financial Bank holds 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 1,560 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited holds 853,443 shares. Massachusetts Services Ma owns 302,629 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,977 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bluestein R H And Co holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 438,243 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability Corporation owns 16,776 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 246,881 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 2,819 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson reported 84,292 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.07% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 3,250 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 708,777 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Com owns 0.17% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 15,000 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Lc has 0.01% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Perritt Management owns 4,698 shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newborn Portfolio Update: Waste Management Transferred In – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Waste Management (WM) Reports Election of William B. Plummer to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management: Q2 Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2019.