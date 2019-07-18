Waste Mgmt Del (Put) (WM) Share Value Rose While Woodmont Investment Counsel Cut Its Position by $2.57 Million; Horace Mann Educators N Com (HMN) Holding Held by Sg Americas Securities Llc

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (Put) (WM) by 98.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 24,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 400 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 24,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $116.8. About 481,926 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp N Com (HMN) by 65.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 10,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,914 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $948,000, up from 16,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Horace Mann Educators Corp N Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.6. About 23,424 shares traded. Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) has declined 8.90% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical HMN News: 24/05/2018 – Horace Mann Names H. Wade Reece Chairman of the Board at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; Highlights Strategic Progress; 02/05/2018 – HORACE MANN 1Q REV. $295.5M; 04/05/2018 – Horace Mann Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators: Shaheen Won’t Stand for Re-election to Board at May 23 Meeting; 24/05/2018 – ACCESSWIRE: Horace Mann Names H. Wade Reece Chairman of the Board at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; Highlights Strategic; 07/03/2018 – HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORP – APPROVED A 3.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND, WHICH WILL INCREASE TO $0.285 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – HORACE MANN BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 28.5C/SHR FROM 27.5C, EST. 28.5C; 10/04/2018 – Horace and Amy Hagedorn Fund establishes Northwell Health Visits Program and Scholarship Fund to support Hofstra Northwell School of Graduate Nursing; 02/05/2018 – HORACE MANN 1Q OPER EPS 51C, EST. 63C; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Chairman To Retire After 8 Years In The Role — MarketWatch

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $384.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 43,286 shares to 296,617 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 190,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $458.74M for 27.04 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 55,621 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Spinnaker Trust holds 0.07% or 7,061 shares in its portfolio. Kcm Investment Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 1.33% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg Incorporated reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Ironwood Inv Counsel Llc reported 0.11% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Manchester Capital Management Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Pittenger Anderson Inc reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Kentucky Retirement invested in 0.17% or 17,046 shares. Perritt invested in 4,698 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Dorsey Whitney Communication has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 6,667 were reported by Bryn Mawr. Pinnacle Prtn accumulated 44,767 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Raymond James And Associates has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Parnassus Invests Ca holds 2.41% or 5.88M shares in its portfolio. Regal Advisors Ltd Llc reported 19,707 shares.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp Com (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 93,216 shares to 2,887 shares, valued at $323,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc Com New (NYSE:MSI) by 6,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,122 shares, and cut its stake in Infrareit Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold HMN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 39.85 million shares or 1.54% less from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Moreover, Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.12% invested in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 14,000 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 5,901 shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 0% or 3,073 shares in its portfolio. Deprince Race Zollo Inc holds 882,267 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. Nuveen Asset Limited has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Ameriprise holds 0.01% or 445,765 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated has 328,608 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has 52,012 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Blackrock owns 5.96 million shares.