Waste Mgmt Del (Put) (WM) Market Valuation Rose While Bank Of Montreal Trimmed by $105.00 Million Its Stake; As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Harvard Management Co Cut Holding

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (Put) (WM) by 97.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 913,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 19,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27M, down from 932,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $115.12. About 1.26 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019

Harvard Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 44.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvard Management Co Inc sold 136,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 170,081 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.83 million, down from 306,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvard Management Co Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $517.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $5.54 during the last trading session, reaching $181.28. About 15.75 million shares traded or 11.43% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/05/2018 – Telecom Paper: Facebook to commercially launch WhatsApp payment service in India next week – report; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says up to 87m users may be affected by data scandal; 03/04/2018 – Facebook is banning hundreds more accounts run by Russian trolls This time, Facebook found and booted 270 IRA accounts; 19/03/2018 – Facebook losses drag Wall St into the red; 11/04/2018 – Facebook’s Days as an Unregulated Monopoly May Be Numbered; 26/04/2018 – Facebook is looking into whether secretive firm Palantir had improper access to user data. via @cnbctech; 26/04/2018 – EU piles pressure on social media over fake news; 09/05/2018 – FACEBOOK ACCUSED OF PRIVACY VIOLATIONS IN CLASS-ACTION SUIT; 16/05/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG TO ANSWER EU PARLIAMENT IN PERSON AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK ON PERSONAL DATA USE -SPEAKER TAJANI; 21/03/2018 – Facebook on Wednesday it was enacting six main initiatives to prevent companies from having access to people’s personal data without proper authorization

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.87M for 25.03 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23 billion and $118.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 333,550 shares to 408,550 shares, valued at $80.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO) by 4,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Pluralsight Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 24,112 are owned by Aull Monroe Investment Management. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 269 are held by Bollard Limited Liability Corporation. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Co invested in 10,490 shares. Globeflex Cap Lp, a California-based fund reported 14 shares. Silvercrest Asset Gp Lc accumulated 0% or 4,430 shares. Trillium Asset Limited Liability owns 92,966 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Coastline Trust Com has invested 0.49% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Css Ltd Limited Liability Company Il has 0.01% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 520,313 shares. Capital Wealth Planning invested in 0.02% or 2,227 shares. Tiger Eye Lc reported 113,410 shares. St Germain D J Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,000 shares. M&R Mngmt invested 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 8,161 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.36 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

