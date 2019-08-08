Waste Mgmt Del (Put) (WM) Holder Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Holding by $2.57 Million; As Pepsico (PEP) Share Value Rose, Chemung Canal Trust Company Raised Holding

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (Put) (WM) by 98.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 24,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 400 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 24,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $116.85. About 1.45 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 15.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 12,582 shares as the company's stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 95,420 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.69M, up from 82,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $127.78. About 4.84M shares traded or 7.64% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12,071 shares to 12,401 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 11,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,731 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IVV).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas owns 93,999 shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio. Parsons Cap Mngmt Inc Ri reported 51,867 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Financial Bank reported 42,631 shares. 2,185 were reported by Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership. 55,785 were accumulated by Parkwood Ltd Liability Com. Drexel Morgan Communication has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Wellington Shields Communication has 0.54% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). North Star reported 57,503 shares stake. 20,920 were accumulated by Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Kanawha Mngmt Limited Co holds 2.28% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 132,439 shares. The Massachusetts-based Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited has invested 0.33% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Oakworth Capital holds 0.22% or 8,851 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens Bancshares And Trust Co has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cls Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,026 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.35% or 4,700 shares.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 17,273 shares to 196,808 shares, valued at $21.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 3,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Delaware has invested 0.1% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Quadrant Capital Limited Com reported 17,543 shares. Rowland Co Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Pcj Investment Counsel holds 6,880 shares. Cibc Corporation accumulated 65,370 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Boyar Asset Management owns 0.58% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 7,431 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.19% or 385,521 shares in its portfolio. Callahan Advsrs Limited Company invested in 0.04% or 1,967 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Hallmark Capital Mgmt holds 5,349 shares. 81,613 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Tdam Usa Inc reported 14,177 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Citigroup Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 493,818 shares. First Citizens Bank Trust Com stated it has 25,433 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings.