Waste Mgmt Del (Put) (WM) Holder Woodmont Investment Counsel Cut Its Stake as Share Price Rose; Royal Gold (RGLD) Market Value Declined While Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Lowered by $1.08 Million Its Holding

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (Put) (WM) by 98.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc analyzed 24,513 shares as the company's stock rose 8.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 400 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 24,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $50.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $118.5. About 1.72M shares traded or 6.15% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500.

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $117.86. About 293,861 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 5.14% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.57% the S&P500.

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 16.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.43 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $32.76M for 58.93 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 16.28% or $0.07 from last year's $0.43 per share. RGLD's profit will be $32.76M for 58.93 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Comm Il reported 45,448 shares stake. Hussman Strategic Advisors holds 25,000 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 12,797 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Sei Investments Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Verity Asset owns 0.44% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 4,180 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP has 0.68% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 559,030 shares. Us State Bank De reported 0% stake. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Lc has invested 0.04% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 40,431 shares. M&T Commercial Bank reported 4,360 shares stake. Mackenzie Fin accumulated 40,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Capital Investors has 0.01% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 146,000 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 2 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Company has 1.39M shares. Brinker Cap invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Mercer Capital Advisers invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Wellington Limited Liability Partnership reported 2.76M shares stake. Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 19,095 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ardevora Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.99% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Philadelphia Trust has 0.02% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,657 shares. 168,743 are owned by Guardian Limited Partnership. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md, Maryland-based fund reported 878,608 shares. Charter Trust Communications holds 0.1% or 7,711 shares. Numerixs Technology Inc, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 3,400 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.22% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 539,600 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 2.02 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Fin Advisory holds 5,838 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waste Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Waste Management (WM) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c; Affirms FY19 EPS Mid-Point Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.