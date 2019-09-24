Waste Mgmt Del Com (WM) Shareholder Howard Capital Management Increased Position; Jackson Wealth Management Raised Its Holding in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) as Market Value Rose

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (WM) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 4,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 144,723 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.70M, up from 140,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $115.14. About 1.26 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 900,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.35 million, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.52. About 69.72M shares traded or 16.46% up from the average. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 26/04/2018 – Infusion of Mesh Technology into Powerful Internet of Things (IoT) Generating Lucrative Market Opportunities; 29/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Dual-core AMD Athlon 200GE and Athlon Pro 200GE on the way; 14/05/2018 – World’s Largest Commercial PC Manufacturers Introduce AMD Ryzen™ PRO Mobile and Desktop APU Powered Systems; 07/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: ASRock Rumored To Enter Graphics Card Market As AMD-Exclusive Partner; 26/04/2018 – AMD CEO Su: This Computing Cycle Is Up for Grabs — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices 1Q Rev $1.65B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMD); 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO `ACTIVELY INVESTIGATING’ CTS LABS REPORT ON CO; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – ALL ISSUES RAISED IN CTS LABS RESEARCH REQUIRE ADMINISTRATIVE ACCESS TO SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – Cray Debuts AMD EPYC™ Processors in Supercomputer Product Line

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cognios Cap reported 0.87% stake. Philadelphia Company owns 2,707 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bowen Hanes And owns 1.38% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 277,475 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx invested in 0.15% or 3,750 shares. Brandywine Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 137 shares. Utd Fire Incorporated reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Spectrum Mgmt Grp Inc Inc, a Indiana-based fund reported 22,730 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Com reported 19,811 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Network Lc holds 14,717 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 60 shares. Atwood And Palmer accumulated 0.03% or 1,703 shares. Intersect Cap Limited Liability Company reported 21,328 shares stake. Caprock Gp reported 2,012 shares. Pictet North America Advsr Sa, Switzerland-based fund reported 9,400 shares. Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.02% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 27,581 shares.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Excellent Stocks to Watch for 2020 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Waste Management Stock Has a Real Tailwind Behind It – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold AMD shares while 135 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 656.47 million shares or 3.38% more from 634.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.11% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 1.34M shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia accumulated 1,651 shares. Stonebridge Lc reported 553 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Franklin Res has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Eagle Asset Management holds 3.42 million shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 73,486 shares. Blackrock stated it has 68.84 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 12,589 were reported by Redwood Invests Ltd Liability. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd Liability Corp has 347,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Proshare Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). First Interstate State Bank holds 4,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 1.74M shares. Vanguard Gp Inc has invested 0.12% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Oppenheimer And Comm holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 125,102 shares.

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Microsoft Could Dump Intel for AMD in Its Next Surface Laptop – The Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bell Ringing Ceremony – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Insiders Are Laying off AMD Stock and So Should You – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Report: AMD’s Low-End Dominance Threatened As Nvidia Preps Budget Graphic Card Launch – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IBM’s Latest Move Could Hurt Intel and AMD – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.