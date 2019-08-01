Waste Mgmt Del Com (WM) Shareholder Churchill Management Decreased Its Stake by $1.56 Million; Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Holder Stanley Capital Management Trimmed Position by $2.23 Million as Stock Value Declined

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (WM) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 15,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 180,069 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.71M, down from 195,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $117.57. About 103,203 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 52.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 15,452 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 32,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $132.75. About 22,586 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES BUYING BACK UP TO $300M SHRS DURING 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ WABCO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBC); 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC WBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.64, REV VIEW $3.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints Roberto Fioroni New Chief Financial Officer; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ANTICIPATES COMPLETING FUNDING OF TRANSACTION ON MARCH 28, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Inks $745M in New Business in Past Four Quarters; 12/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS – NEW AWARDS SPECIFY $502 MLN IN NEW BUSINESS EARMARKED FROM 2018 THROUGH TO 2022 INCLUSIVELY; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS SAYS FIORONI WILL REPLACE ALEXANDER DE BOCK – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 WABCO Signs its Largest Ever Fleet Management Solutions Contract to Equip Girteka Logistics across Europe

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $204.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 55,200 shares to 189,900 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgepoint Invest Group holds 4.51% or 3.12M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Tci Wealth stated it has 553 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 1.07% or 240,821 shares. Moreover, Frontier Cap Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Northeast Consultants Inc reported 1,975 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp owns 51,540 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% stake. Raymond James Advsr invested in 0% or 2,466 shares. 19,026 are owned by Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp. Clearbridge Ltd accumulated 805,176 shares. The Minnesota-based Whitebox Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.24% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Founders Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3,993 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Moreover, P Schoenfeld Asset Mngmt Lp has 1.22% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 117,900 shares. 1,678 were reported by First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First In holds 0.05% or 700 shares in its portfolio. Regions holds 757,973 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Gsa Prtn Llp accumulated 3,950 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.07% or 3,443 shares. Private Asset Management Inc reported 2,266 shares. Pictet North America Advsr invested in 0.15% or 9,400 shares. Churchill Mgmt reported 180,069 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Management Limited Com Tn invested in 2,045 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 250,155 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Rosenbaum Jay D reported 6,675 shares. Pitcairn reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 1.57% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Focused Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has 2,302 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Horan Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 2,200 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0.67% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62 million for 25.78 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 7,816 shares to 145,129 shares, valued at $7.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Com (NASDAQ:REGN).