Waste Mgmt Del Com (WM) Position Has Increased by Hartline Investment Corp; As Third Point Reinsurance LTD (TPRE) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Arbiter Partners Capital Management Cut Holding

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE) by 31.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 46,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.92% . The hedge fund held 102,350 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, down from 148,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $923.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.82. About 118,987 shares traded. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) has declined 18.71% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TPRE News: 10/05/2018 – Third Point Weighs `Blank Check’ Company to Pursue Buyouts; 26/03/2018 – Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd: Conversion of Securities; 09/05/2018 – Third Point Reinsurance 1Q Rev $140.3M; 10/05/2018 – Exclusive: Hedge fund Third Point seeks to launch ‘blank-check’ company; 09/05/2018 – THIRD POINT RE 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $378.4M; 14/05/2018 – Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd: Suspension of Monthly Share Conversion Scheme; 22/03/2018 – Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd: Net Asset Value(s); 15/05/2018 – Third Point Discloses Holdings as of Quarter-End; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Buys New 1.1% Position in PBF Energy; 03/04/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Third Point March Performance

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (WM) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 2,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 31,270 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.61 million, up from 28,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $114.95. About 621,638 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS

Analysts await Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 507.14% or $0.71 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. TPRE’s profit will be $53.60 million for 4.31 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93M and $418.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:Z) by 9,536 shares to 156,797 shares, valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,146 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA).

