Waste Mgmt Del Com (WM) Market Value Rose While Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Cut Its Holding by $328,055; Groesbeck Investment Management Continues to Hold Stake in Enbridge Com Com (ENB)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Enbridge Inc Com Com (ENB) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 8,714 shares as the company's stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,124 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, up from 16,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Enbridge Inc Com Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.01 billion market cap company. It closed at $33.6 lastly. It is down 10.29% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (WM) by 62.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 3,185 shares as the company's stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,927 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200,000, down from 5,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $49.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $117.69. About 537,603 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Incorporated Et Al invested in 705,711 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested in 17,410 shares. Mycio Wealth Limited Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 624 are held by Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Lc. Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability reported 7,433 shares stake. Moreover, Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs has 0.79% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Mcf Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Cibc Savings Bank Usa invested 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Exane Derivatives owns 1,035 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Papp L Roy & Associates stated it has 10,549 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Essex Services holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,595 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Td Management Lc stated it has 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Wespac Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.23% or 3,146 shares. Clearbridge Invests Lc owns 4.70 million shares.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $339.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondell Basell Industry (NYSE:LYB) by 4,871 shares to 25,153 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 6,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63 million for 25.81 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $131.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gamestop Corp New Cl A Com (NYSE:GME) by 30,300 shares to 62,650 shares, valued at $637,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.