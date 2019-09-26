Waste Mgmt Del Com (WM) Market Value Rose While Howard Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake; Apple (AAPL) Holder Weatherly Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $361,889

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (WM) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 4,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 144,723 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.70M, up from 140,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $113.92. About 1.44M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 1,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 142,156 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.14M, down from 143,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $221.03. About 22.48 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/04/2018 – Apple Faces the Music — Heard on the Street; 23/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Use Volkswagen Self-Driving Vans for Employees; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 17/04/2018 – Apple’s big design problem is that it is running out of space on the device’s exterior; 27/03/2018 – Apple aims to claw back education market from Google in Chicago event; 13/03/2018 – Spotify enters South African market; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – 250 SMELTERS AND REFINERS WERE DETERMINED TO BE IN APPLE’S CONFLICT MINERALS SUPPLY CHAIN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 28/03/2018 – Apple has a new 9.7-inch iPad. It will start at $299 for schools and $329 for everyone else; 21/05/2018 – GOOGLE COULD FACE $4.3 BILLION CLAIM IN U.K. IPHONE PRIVACY CASE – BLOOMBERG; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $501.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,582 shares to 39,266 shares, valued at $6.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 4,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.53 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Apple Card: It ‘Just Works’ – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) May Get Clues About Its Chances of Winning Tax Case of the Century – Live Trading News” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple suspends Siri-listening contractors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple iPad shipments start tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability has 623,383 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Limited Liability Co owns 80,914 shares or 3.34% of their US portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Gluskin Sheff Associates has invested 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price stated it has 51,814 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated has invested 2.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arvest Natl Bank Division invested 1.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thompson Investment stated it has 14,385 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Lc invested 2.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Captrust Financial Advsrs owns 315,240 shares for 2.31% of their portfolio. Agf Invs Inc has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership has 23,966 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 190,497 shares. Massachusetts-based Puzo Michael J has invested 3.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Northeast Inv Mgmt holds 259,939 shares. Miles Cap invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedgewood Invsts Incorporated Pa owns 8,250 shares. Captrust Advsr holds 46,833 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp invested in 0% or 1,167 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 0.9% or 378,848 shares. Mercer Advisers owns 0.5% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 6,750 shares. Shelton invested in 0.02% or 3,552 shares. First Long Island Investors Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 1,913 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 61,844 shares. Private Tru Na invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Personal Cap Advsr holds 360,482 shares. Cibc World Mkts reported 253,843 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Boston Family Office Lc accumulated 15,997 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.4% or 152,599 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa invested in 1.75% or 13,237 shares.