Waste Management (WM) to pay $0.51 on Sep 20, 2019; D-E Shaw & Company Upped By $3.01 Million Its Centurylink (Put) (CTL) Holding

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased Centurylink Inc (Put) (CTL) stake by 385.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. D-E Shaw & Company Inc acquired 274,000 shares as Centurylink Inc (Put) (CTL)'s stock rose 6.43%. The D-E Shaw & Company Inc holds 345,000 shares with $4.14M value, up from 71,000 last quarter. Centurylink Inc (Put) now has $12.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.57. About 8.60 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) is expected to pay $0.51 on Sep 20, 2019. (NYSE:WM) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.51 dividend. Waste Management Inc's current price of $118.07 translates into 0.43% yield. Waste Management Inc's dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Aug 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $118.07. About 1.31M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500.

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal clients in North America. The company has market cap of $50.09 billion. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility , or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations. It has a 28.84 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2017, the firm owned or operated 244 solid waste landfills; 5 secure hazardous waste landfills; 90 MRFs; and 305 transfer stations.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance" on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Waste Management: Q2 Update – Seeking Alpha" published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Waste Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on July 24, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. Dev Indraneel bought 50,000 shares worth $587,500. The insider Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608. On Wednesday, March 6 CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $95,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 8,000 shares. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $491,480 was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. GLENN T MICHAEL bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600. PERRY HARVEY P had bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192 on Wednesday, May 15.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "These 4 Measures Indicate That CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance" on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "CenturyLink: Great Leveraged Returns Or Disaster – Seeking Alpha" published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Wall Street Weighs In On CenturyLink's Earnings – Benzinga" on August 08, 2019.