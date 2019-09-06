Waste Management (WM) Stock Value Rose While Westchester Capital Management Has Lowered Position; Omers Administration Has Increased Its Position in Sun Life Finl (SLF) by $681,486

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (SLF) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 17,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 298,512 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.89M, up from 281,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Sun Life Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $42.67. About 229,202 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 02/04/2018 – China c.bank says it raised interest rates on SLF loans in March; 19/04/2018 – Sun Life Building Makes History on Its 100th Anniversary Earning the First Ever BOMA BEST Platinum Certification for a Centennial Building in North America; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY UNDERLYING EPS $1.26; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Sun-Life 4656.T -2017/18 group results; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life Raises Dividend to C$0.475; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Sun-Life 4656.T -2017/18 parent results; 03/04/2018 – Sun Life Financial strengthens its Asia high net worth insurance business; 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS OVERNIGHT SLF OFFERED AT 3.4%; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SUN LIFE FINANCIAL’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS 1-MONTH SLF OFFERED AT 3.9%

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 97,186 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, down from 100,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $119.3. About 575,263 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $488.93M for 25.93 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hexavest owns 661,240 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Hilltop holds 0.08% or 3,412 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Mcdaniel Terry And accumulated 3,500 shares. 200 are held by Earnest Limited Liability. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Incorporated has 27,101 shares. Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.55% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moneta Advsr Ltd stated it has 1,578 shares. Sit Assoc Inc reported 36,220 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.17% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Davis R M stated it has 2,829 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lbmc Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,200 shares. Fosun, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 16,630 shares. Schroder Grp Inc, Maine-based fund reported 354,896 shares.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 4.39 million shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $19.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 802,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

