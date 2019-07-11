Waste Management (WM) Stake Has Increased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc; Bb Biotech Ag Decreased Its Position in Celgene (CELG) by $9.76 Million

Bb Biotech Ag decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag sold 103,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.20M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.55 million, down from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $93.4. About 68,253 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 17/04/2018 – Lycera Presents Clinical Safety and Dose Selection Results for First-in-class RORgamma Agonist Candidate LYC-55716 at the 2018; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.96; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 22/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Celgene exec departure rattles investors; which biotechs are juicy takeover targets?; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 4,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 374,715 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.94M, up from 370,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $117.49. About 50,070 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These “Safe Haven” Stocks Aren’t Worth the Cost Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Smart Dividend Stocks for the Rest of the Year – Investorplace.com” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Inv Management Inc invested in 48,400 shares. Nomura Holdg Incorporated has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 7,200 are owned by Tributary Cap Lc. Ami Asset Management owns 1.93% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 251,648 shares. Burns J W New York, New York-based fund reported 32,366 shares. Fosun Ltd has invested 0.11% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 1.71 million shares. 5,737 were accumulated by Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 6,769 shares. 1.98M were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc reported 0.23% stake. Royal Bankshares Of Scotland Group Public Limited Company invested 5.46% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Dubuque Commercial Bank & Tru reported 524 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Homrich Berg holds 8,666 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. King Wealth accumulated 3,391 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 860 shares to 8,529 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) by 21,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,187 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $97,118 activity. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider CLARK FRANK M sold $31,463. 338 shares valued at $31,698 were sold by POPE JOHN C on Tuesday, January 15.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bristol-Meyers Squibb News: Why BMY Stock Is Falling Today – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “34 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Celgene (CELG) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ProShares ProShares UltraPro QQQ Experiences Big Outflow – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/24/2019: KRYS,PTN,AMAG,MESO,BMY,CELG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,862 are owned by Northeast Finance Consultants. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.21% or 55,975 shares in its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Ny State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.26% or 1.10M shares. Johnson holds 5,174 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 327,047 shares. Narwhal Management owns 2,472 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Michigan-based Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.11% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Manikay Partners Ltd Company holds 11.28% or 969,000 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company reported 0.35% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Peddock Capital Llc stated it has 0.61% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Co accumulated 27,180 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Fdx reported 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Barrett Asset Management Lc has 0.31% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 48,982 shares.

Bb Biotech Ag, which manages about $3.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 59,700 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $152.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 130,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).