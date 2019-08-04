Waste Management (WM) Shareholder Westchester Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $348,140; Timessquare Capital Management Increases Holding in Exlservice Holdings (EXLS)

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 97,186 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 100,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $116.73. About 1.59 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc (EXLS) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 55,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 980,836 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.87M, up from 925,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exlservice Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $67.74. About 122,448 shares traded or 4.92% up from the average. ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has risen 15.89% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXLS News: 01/05/2018 – ExlService: Aggregate Merger Consideration $240M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q EPS 66c; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees Deal Closing in Next 3 Month; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q Rev $207M; 15/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mountain Province Diamonds, Limoneira, Arsanis, ExlService, Argo Group Internation; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees FY Rev $835M-$855M; 17/05/2018 – FLAMINGO Al LTD FGO.AX – MASTER SERVICES DEAL SIGNED WITH EXL SERVICE HOLDINGS; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC.: EXL DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.28 in 2018Q4.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 58,935 shares to 441,985 shares, valued at $34.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wintrust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 72,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 354,300 shares, and cut its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

