Waste Management (WM) Shareholder Westchester Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position; Rogers (ROG) Valuation Rose While Pier Capital Has Boosted Position by $1.39 Million

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,186 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, down from 100,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $115.22. About 1.04M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 8,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,420 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, up from 38,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $177. About 101,898 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 54.85% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY EARNINGS OF $1.40 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 22/05/2018 – Rogers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everbridge Inc by 19,415 shares to 108,092 shares, valued at $8.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 1,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,422 shares, and cut its stake in Bottomline Technologies De Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 3,750 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Comml Bank accumulated 123 shares or 0% of the stock. 8,271 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Ftb Advisors holds 0% or 129 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 99 shares stake. Aristotle Capital Boston Limited Co accumulated 171,969 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Moreover, Congress Asset Mgmt Co Ma has 0.06% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Fifth Third Fincl Bank invested in 113 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins Comm The owns 11,919 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alphaone Investment Svcs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.6% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 14,000 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 8,993 shares. Mackenzie holds 25,203 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Huntington Comml Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 71 shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $458.74M for 26.67 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $97,118 activity. Shares for $33,957 were sold by GROSS PATRICK W. $31,698 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) shares were sold by POPE JOHN C.