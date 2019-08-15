Waste Management (WM) Shareholder Raymond James Trust Decreased Holding by $510,468; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Valuation Rose While Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Cut Its Position

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 34.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.73M, down from 115,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $246.2. About 286,121 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 4,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 46,635 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85 million, down from 51,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $117.6. About 439,687 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.61M for 25.79 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Com Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 988 shares to 3,837 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,442 shares, and has risen its stake in Vangaurd (VCIT).

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 27,183 shares to 92,493 shares, valued at $26.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 125,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 479,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Intra (NASDAQ:ITCI).