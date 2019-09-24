Waste Management (WM) Shareholder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $2.42 Million; Antero Res (AR) Shareholder Sailingstone Capital Partners Has Raised Its Stake

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 21,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 56,780 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55 million, down from 77,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $116.12. About 127,916 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc bought 269,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 21.38M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $118.25 million, up from 21.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.45. About 343,803 shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $6.37 billion and $971.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 66,036 shares to 119,274 shares, valued at $7.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Covia Hldgs Corp by 1.54 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Src Energy Inc.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Healthy Upside Potential Seen for These 5 Stocks Trading Under $10 – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “7 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Antero Resources Stock Is Slumping Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oil Rally Continues As Bulls Gain Confidence – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Contango Oil & Gas and McDermott among Energy/Materials gainers; Independence Contract Drilling and Osisko Gold Royalties among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.85 million activity. $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P.. $174,912 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were bought by Warren Glen C Jr. 16.09M shares valued at $99.30 million were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC on Monday, June 10. $6,900 worth of stock was bought by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold AR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 87,520 shares or 0% of its portfolio. United Ser Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Proshare Advsr Limited Company invested in 0% or 12,386 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 8.31 million shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Millennium Management Limited Co holds 0% or 26,100 shares in its portfolio. Gargoyle Invest Advisor holds 101,466 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Int Ltd Liability Partnership reported 399,362 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.02% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Gotham Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 1.08 million shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 129,582 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Harbourvest Prtn Limited Company invested in 131,895 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has 0.04% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 319,768 shares. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 1.20M shares.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “4 Recession/Trade War Proof Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners Going Forward – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.87 million for 25.24 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 67,766 shares. Fdx reported 13,165 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 26,564 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 723,722 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Caprock holds 2,012 shares. 126,033 were reported by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Limited Com. Amer Intl Group holds 150,393 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Lc reported 13,975 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 1.30 million shares stake. Raymond James Financial Advsrs Inc, Florida-based fund reported 219,216 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 393 shares. Charter Trust invested in 0.11% or 8,111 shares. Asset Management stated it has 0.07% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.17% or 3.76M shares.