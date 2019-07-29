Waste Management (WM) Shareholder Agf Investments America Has Decreased Its Holding by $893,834 as Market Value Rose; Amgen (AMGN) Holder Choate Investment Advisors Cut Its Stake by $515,214 as Market Valuation Declined

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors sold 2,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,783 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 22,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $176.25. About 1.21M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q EPS $3.25; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P

Agf Investments America Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc sold 8,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,998 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, down from 66,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $117.56. About 844,567 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Coast Financial Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Johnson Inv Counsel owns 26,619 shares. Old Dominion Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 3,419 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Notis holds 1.1% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 11,957 shares. State Street holds 0.41% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 27.45 million shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma stated it has 92,558 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Lc has invested 2.11% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Lumina Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 5,000 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. 32,364 are held by Johnson Finance Gp. First Heartland Consultants stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Brighton Jones Ltd Com, a Washington-based fund reported 9,947 shares. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) owns 8,123 shares. Price T Rowe Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 2.54M shares. Cidel Asset Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,074 shares. Canandaigua Savings Bank & Tru reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 4,979 shares to 8,266 shares, valued at $862,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $3.56 EPS, down 7.05% or $0.27 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.17 billion for 12.38 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Street Nc holds 97,229 shares. Glenview Bancorp Tru Dept holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 3,138 shares. 23,501 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company. 44,357 were accumulated by Cohen Steers. First accumulated 33,349 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc accumulated 26,776 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bluecrest Cap Management Limited stated it has 0.1% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 36 were reported by Lifeplan Financial Gru. Stephens Ar holds 0.38% or 152,686 shares. Page Arthur B reported 0.19% stake. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa holds 15,209 shares. Park Oh accumulated 8,536 shares. Essex Financial holds 0.08% or 2,595 shares in its portfolio. Hallmark Cap Management holds 0.06% or 5,349 shares. Hanseatic Management reported 7,562 shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.61 million for 25.78 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $281.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1,165 shares to 58,394 shares, valued at $15.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Moody’s Corp. (NYSE:MCO).