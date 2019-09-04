Waste Management (WM) Shareholder Advisors Preferred Lowered Stake by $821,219 as Market Value Rose; Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Stake Held by Stephens Inc

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 148.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 38,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 64,664 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 26,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $33.25. About 2.18 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net Interest Income $1.09B; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage Expected to Close in 3Q; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL EXPENSE SYNERGIES OF ABOUT $50 MLN BY 2020; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMBINED MORTGAGE BUSINESS WILL BE LED BY ERIC SCHUPPENHAUER, CURRENT CITIZENS PRESIDENT OF HOME MORTGAGE; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO IMPROVE FEE INCOME, PRODUCE ATTRACTIVE RETURNS, HAVE CROSSOVER EARNBACK PERIOD OF LESS THAN 3 YEARS; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage to Have Crossover Earnback Period of Under 3 Yr; 05/03/2018 Citizens Commercial Real Estate Team Announces Referral Agreement with PGIM Real Estate Finance; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 75C

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.84 million for 26.22 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding has 0.19% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 1.98 million shares. Tiverton Asset Lc reported 0.18% stake. 601,337 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Veritable LP reported 11,041 shares. 6,300 were reported by Alethea Cap Mngmt Lc. Jennison Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,933 shares. Buckingham Mgmt holds 25,094 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 6,297 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation owns 199,722 shares. Moreno Evelyn V reported 60,895 shares or 1.87% of all its holdings. 9,936 are owned by Fiera Capital. Quadrant Cap Ltd Liability Company has 1.01% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 17,543 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corp has 0.18% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 28,375 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 8,923 shares. 438,243 are held by Bluestein R H And.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) by 49,150 shares to 72,350 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2020 Corporate Bond Etf by 63,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 20Plus Year Treasury Bond Etf (TLT).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $486,750 activity.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58B and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 2,349 shares to 26,243 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,036 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Fincl Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Com Tn owns 398 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.33 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Marietta Inv Prtn Ltd Liability reported 107,689 shares stake. Farmers Merchants Invests Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 219 shares. Amalgamated State Bank reported 60,261 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.40 million shares or 1.28% of the stock. Salzhauer Michael has 0.19% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). 168,922 are owned by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Cambiar Lc reported 1.01M shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards Inc owns 2,699 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Castine Management Llc invested 4.1% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Pictet Asset Management accumulated 0.02% or 233,819 shares. Private Advisor Grp Lc stated it has 10,530 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

