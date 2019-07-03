Waste Management (WM) Shareholder Advisors Preferred Has Trimmed Stake; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Graham Capital Management LP Lowered Its Holding

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $117.21. About 1.29 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $452.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $174.67. About 8.28M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba reported a 61 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates; 20/03/2018 – Altaba Grapples With Its Huge Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $20.60/ADS; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED ALOG TECHNOLOGY PLANS HONG KONG IPO: IFR; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA DELIVERY PLATFORM ELE.ME; 12/04/2018 – Esri and Alibaba Cloud Working Together to Bring Enhanced Location Intelligence Technology to Cloud Users; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba to bulk up shopping list of Japanese products; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Etf by 238,228 shares to 250,017 shares, valued at $7.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) by 49,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2021 Corporate Bond Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $97,118 activity. CLARK FRANK M sold $31,463 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on Tuesday, January 15. The insider POPE JOHN C sold $31,698.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $461.13M for 27.13 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Prn) by 76.33 million shares to 138.83M shares, valued at $142.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.93 billion for 38.64 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.