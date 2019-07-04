Waste Management (WM) Shareholder Advisors Preferred Has Decreased Holding by $821,219; Thor Industries (THO) Holder Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $1.92 Million as Shares Declined

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Thor Industries (THO) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc bought 31,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 174,150 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.86 million, up from 143,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Thor Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.48. About 586,397 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”; 07/03/2018 Thor Industries 2Q EPS $1.51; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – PURCHASE AGREEMENT – BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $117.21. About 1.29M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $458.74 million for 27.13 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

