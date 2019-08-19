Waste Management (WM) Shareholder Advisors Preferred Has Cut Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Price Declined While Winslow Capital Management Has Lowered Stake

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 43.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 1.92 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243.08M, down from 3.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $107.26. About 1.62 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $119.94. About 716,132 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 295,996 shares to 3.47 million shares, valued at $349.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (NYSE:BABA) by 2.25M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd Cl A.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45M for 28.53 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (CSJ) by 28,500 shares to 42,100 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Russell Midcap Value (IWS) by 106,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62 million for 26.30 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.