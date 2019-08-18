Waste Management (WM) Shareholder Advisors Preferred Has Cut Holding by $821,219 as Share Value Rose; Marriott Intl I (MAR) Holder Lazard Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $3.15 Million as Market Value Rose

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $119.12. About 1.49 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl I (MAR) by 83.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 25,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5,002 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $625,000, down from 30,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.82. About 955,288 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 20/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 06/03/2018 – The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach Elevates Beachfront Luxury on the Shores of the Arabian Gulf; 16/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 16 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 23/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Marriott’s Capuano on Asian Growth; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – AT QTR-END, TOTAL DEBT WAS $8,846 MLN & CASH BALANCES TOTALED $701 MLN VS $8,238 MLN IN DEBT AND $383 MLN OF CASH AT YEAR-END 2017; 02/05/2018 – Marriott International Debuts Eco-conscious Element Brand in the Middle East with the Opening of Element Me’aisam in the United; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 04/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTL DECLARES AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2021 Corporate Bond Etf by 65,950 shares to 240,150 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Short Maturity Bond Etf by 14,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,030 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0.03% stake. M&T State Bank Corp holds 0.14% or 258,511 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 8,562 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Inc has 0.14% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Punch And Associates Incorporated reported 68,157 shares. Old Natl Fincl Bank In holds 0.16% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 28,962 shares. Pggm Investments stated it has 0.46% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 1,403 are held by Bbva Compass Savings Bank. Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.07% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Barrett Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 300 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Company reported 54,244 shares stake. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Co has 33,765 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt stated it has 401 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bollard Grp Inc Ltd Liability holds 268 shares.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Waste Management Scoops Up 5% Revenue Growth – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Waste Management a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63 million for 26.12 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 6/22 (Prn) by 2.74M shares to 7.50M shares, valued at $13.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) by 37,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Wipro Ltd Adr (NYSE:WIT).

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Akamai Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Worth $1 Billion – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Marriott (MAR) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates, Trims ’19 View – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 5, 2019 : MAR, O, KLAC, ANSS, IFF, TTWO, CLR, STE, UGI, PODD, DEI, WWD – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Marriott International Enters Oversold Territory – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.