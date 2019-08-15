Waste Management (WM) Shareholder Advisors Preferred Decreased Holding by $821,219; Iridian Asset Management Has Raised Its Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) Position by $27.51 Million

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 639,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 4.76M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $206.35M, up from 4.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.15. About 896,705 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS)

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $116. About 2.39 million shares traded or 40.23% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Segment Wealth Limited Com owns 0.05% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,101 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 0.06% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 1.56 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Moreno Evelyn V has invested 1.87% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Mengis Capital stated it has 0.61% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Com invested in 0.88% or 37,829 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Lc invested 0.09% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 208 shares. Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 2,044 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Exane Derivatives stated it has 1,035 shares. Bowen Hanes Company owns 205,000 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Com invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). The Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Columbia Asset Mngmt has 10,529 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Stearns Finance Services invested in 1,949 shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63 million for 25.44 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration Etf by 29,980 shares to 52,280 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Russell 1000 Value E (IWD) by 132,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (CSJ).

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $7.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 63,421 shares to 291,113 shares, valued at $125.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 3.21M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Qorvo Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Lp Nc accumulated 15,491 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank reported 88,604 shares. Amer Century holds 444,147 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 28,147 are held by Gotham Asset Ltd Co. 555,343 were accumulated by Legal General Gru Public Ltd Com. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). First Tru Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 166,036 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 846,046 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Tn accumulated 0% or 150 shares. Raymond James Associates has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd has 0.41% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 3.12M shares. 829,649 were accumulated by Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation. Geode Llc accumulated 1.93 million shares.