Waste Management (WM) Share Value Rose While Westchester Capital Management Cut by $348,140 Its Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Position Maintained by Hitchwood Capital Management Lp

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 900,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.94M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $136.46. About 19.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,186 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 100,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $117.01. About 1.23 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Essex Inv Ltd Company has 1.63% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 93,818 shares. Amer Asset Mngmt owns 1.86% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 20,869 shares. Spectrum Asset Inc (Nb Ca) has invested 2.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 7,573 are owned by Alpinvest Ptnrs Bv. Bluestein R H stated it has 486,803 shares. Gam Ag stated it has 559,545 shares or 2.77% of all its holdings. 27,859 are owned by Hengehold Cap Mgmt. Westchester Cap Mngmt invested in 97,638 shares or 4.93% of the stock. South Texas Money Ltd has invested 3.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smithbridge Asset Incorporated De accumulated 51,292 shares. Alta Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 32,808 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Trust Fund stated it has 3.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hilltop Holdings Incorporated holds 1.38% or 55,007 shares. South Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 25,440 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Colonial Tru accumulated 3.92% or 174,995 shares.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $6.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1.96 million shares to 10.69M shares, valued at $3.02 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $97,118 activity. GROSS PATRICK W had sold 365 shares worth $33,957. Shares for $31,698 were sold by POPE JOHN C on Tuesday, January 15.