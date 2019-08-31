Waste Management (WM) Share Price Rose While Kornitzer Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $6.71 Million; Home Depot (HD) Share Price Rose While Boyar Asset Management Trimmed Position by $1.75 Million

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management (WM) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 65,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 589,803 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.29M, down from 654,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Management for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $119.35. About 1.04 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500.

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 9,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 35,694 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85 million, down from 44,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.52M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Renaissance Group has 1.06% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 138,016 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.2% or 1,393 shares. Da Davidson owns 80,915 shares. Security Bancshares Of So Dak accumulated 5,130 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Oak Ridge Limited Liability accumulated 8,666 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 858,658 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Butensky And Cohen Fincl Security reported 0.96% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co reported 6.73M shares stake. Verity Verity Ltd Liability Company invested in 1,390 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested 0.03% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Headinvest Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.15% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Markston Int Ltd Liability Com reported 50,478 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. 263,006 were accumulated by Impala Asset Mgmt Ltd. Institute For Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.3% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Northstar reported 5,507 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt has 2.82M shares. 65,266 were accumulated by Bokf Na. 744,033 are owned by Principal Grp. Putnam Invs holds 0.08% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 326,584 shares. 10,383 were reported by Wellington Shields Lc. Beese Fulmer Inv Management has 2,050 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives owns 1,035 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brookstone Capital reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Smith Moore holds 0.11% or 4,269 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Forte Cap Ltd Liability Adv has 13,785 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Laurion Cap Management Lp owns 92,159 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Gp reported 2.08 million shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Com holds 522 shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $479.29 million for 26.17 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abb Ltd (Sw) (NYSE:ABB) by 381,170 shares to 642,130 shares, valued at $12.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mimecast Ltd by 44,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 322,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI).