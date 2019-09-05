Waste Management (WM) Share Price Rose While Advisors Preferred Has Cut Stake by $821,219; Alethea Capital Management Holds Position in Apple (AAPL)

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $120.65. About 1.21M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 825% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 2,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2,775 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $527,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $209.19. About 19.22M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO TIM COOK TAKES STAGE AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION, IPAD; 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying it; 01/05/2018 – $AAPL +4% after hours on earnings; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on an iPhone with a curved screen and touchless gesture control; 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: Company will complete $300B share buyback/dividend program, 3 quarters sooner than expected. Suggests 25% upside to just announced capital return program. They’ve raised the dividend 6 times in 6 years; 19/03/2018 – Apple Said to Have Secret Display Manufacturing Facility in California (Video); 01/05/2018 – APPLE SEES 3Q REV. $51.5B TO $53.5B, EST. $51.4B; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS DAMAGES AGAINST SAMSUNG IN RETRIAL OVER PATENTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation holds 766,987 shares. Bbva Compass Savings Bank Inc stated it has 1,403 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Personal Cap Advsr holds 338,377 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Invs Limited accumulated 46,372 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Dubuque Bank Trust Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Amer Group accumulated 149,790 shares. Fiduciary Tru reported 0.01% stake. Tuttle Tactical Management reported 0.07% stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 3,833 shares. Rowland Company Investment Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 7,939 shares. 20,596 were accumulated by Mechanics Fincl Bank Department. Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt has 2,050 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Inc Pa holds 1.39% or 8,650 shares in its portfolio. Psagot House holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 11,500 shares. Indiana-based Goelzer Inv Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why There’s Money to Be Made in the Garbage Market – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Waste Management, Inc. Elects William B. Plummer to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.87 million for 26.23 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Russell Midcap Value (IWS) by 106,893 shares to 119,848 shares, valued at $10.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (SCPB) by 48,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Corporate Bond Etf.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple suspends Siri-listening contractors – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Semis, Apple gain on tariff news – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple Card Will Launch The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Knott David M holds 25,050 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Shikiar Asset Mngmt holds 7.98% or 100,259 shares. Riverpark Advisors Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 78,215 shares. Villere St Denis J And Limited Liability Corporation holds 53,188 shares. Churchill Mngmt has 0.33% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Corp invested 3.38% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Maple Mgmt, Vermont-based fund reported 85,640 shares. Arrow owns 77,067 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Lc stated it has 1.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Twin Focus Limited holds 0.23% or 2,589 shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd accumulated 105,025 shares. Moreover, Pzena Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Blackrock Inc owns 288.76M shares for 2.45% of their portfolio. South State Corp has invested 2.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kanawha Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.43% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).