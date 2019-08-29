Waste Management (WM) Market Value Rose While Westchester Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake; As General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Share Value Rose, Taconic Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Its Holding

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 97,186 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 100,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $118.33. About 199,989 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.14. About 16.25M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – General Electric Won’t Make Any Promises About Its Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Industrials Down As GE Rally Offset By Growth Fears — Industrials Roundup; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade; 10/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Cooling Breakthrough to Deliver Maximum Performance at High Temperatures; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT; 06/03/2018 – Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corporation Receives GE Healthcare Life Sciences 2017 Distinguished Partner Award for Exceptional Applied Markets; 04/04/2018 – GE Completes AGP Upgrades for Gas Turbines in Turkey and Iraq; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 20/04/2018 – GE – EXPECT TO SELL THE REMAINDER OF CURRENT & LIGHTING BUSINESS BY THE END OF 2018; 02/04/2018 – TIAN GE INTERACTIVE HOLDINGS LTD 1980.HK – FY ADJUSTED REVENUE RMB1.0 BLN, UP 20.4 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tuttle Tactical invested in 3,479 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Two Sigma Secs Limited owns 2,199 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Co invested 0.14% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Bkd Wealth Advisors Lc has 0.04% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 5,111 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0.18% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 75,602 were accumulated by Pennsylvania Trust Commerce. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.11% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Pennsylvania-based Girard Ltd has invested 0.07% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Tower Capital Limited Com (Trc) accumulated 0.05% or 7,458 shares. Moreover, Shine Investment Advisory Ser has 0.08% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 1,734 shares. Mcdaniel Terry Com reported 0.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bb&T has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Banque Pictet And Cie Sa invested in 9,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ftb Advsrs invested in 0.04% or 4,530 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding holds 1.98M shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.64 million for 25.95 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Inv Limited Company holds 0.68% or 83,500 shares in its portfolio. Veritable Lp stated it has 215,059 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Adirondack Rech has 0.13% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Stonehearth Mgmt owns 79,523 shares. Crestwood Gru Lc has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 120,196 were reported by Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp. Stearns has 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 20,026 shares. Kessler Gru Ltd Llc has 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Brown Capital Management Llc owns 24,067 shares. Rothschild Investment Il holds 0.15% or 130,045 shares. Moreover, Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.18% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). First Interstate Bancshares has 39,083 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.28% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 3.68 million shares. Burgundy Asset has 400,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Strategic Ser Incorporated has invested 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 415,000 shares to 2.12 million shares, valued at $35.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).