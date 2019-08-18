Waste Management (WM) Market Value Rose While Ecofin LTD Has Decreased Its Position by $360,706; Columbia Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in D T E Energy Company (DTE) by $395,188 as Market Value Rose

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 3,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 36,415 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, down from 39,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $119.12. About 1.61 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in D T E Energy Company (DTE) by 55.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 3,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 2,565 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $320,000, down from 5,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in D T E Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $129.29. About 860,523 shares traded or 7.01% up from the average. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 07/03/2018 DTE Energy powers Little Caesars Arena with renewable energy during NHL’s ‘Green Month’; 12/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: MPSC opens docket for Consumers, DTE, I&M to file electric distribution plans for public review; 14/05/2018 – DTE Energy Affirms 2018 Operating EPS View of $5.57-$5.99; 19/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO DTE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – DTE Energy Affirms 2018 Operating Earnings Guidanc; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS $1.91, EST. $1.90; 07/05/2018 – DTE’S FERMI 2 REACTOR SHUT IN APRIL ON TRANSFORMER MALFUNCTION; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – SEES 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $3,460 MLN – $3,660 MLN; 30/05/2018 – DTE GAS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S. OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 25/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-20043 – Benedict Ilozer against DTE Energy Company- Evidentiary Hearing on May 8, 2018, at 9:00 A.M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 2,732 shares. Fiduciary has invested 0.05% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Hanson Mcclain invested 0% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Hexavest Incorporated holds 0.89% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) or 564,093 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) holds 0% or 23 shares. Ohio-based Horan Cap Limited Liability has invested 0% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 2,400 shares or 0% of the stock. American Interest Incorporated accumulated 64,428 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank accumulated 11,922 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 19,200 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Regions Fincl Corp has invested 0% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp holds 6,501 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont owns 87 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal & General Group Public Limited Company stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.3% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $248,540 activity.

Analysts await DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 4.23% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.13 per share. DTE’s profit will be $373.93M for 15.84 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by DTE Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.06% EPS growth.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79 million and $374.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Airtouch Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) by 42,900 shares to 66,468 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,619 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,543 were reported by Quadrant Mngmt Lc. 4,413 are owned by Linscomb Williams. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Leavell Invest Mngmt Incorporated reported 41,662 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Exane Derivatives stated it has 1,035 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lpl Ltd Liability Company reported 269,045 shares. Moreover, Regent Investment Management Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Hallmark Mgmt Inc holds 5,349 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd has invested 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,660 shares. Garrison Asset Management stated it has 2.63% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Invest House Lc accumulated 126,006 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc holds 2.30M shares. Of Vermont has invested 0.16% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63 million for 26.12 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.