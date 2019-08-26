Waste Management (WM) Market Value Rose While Advisors Preferred Has Decreased Position by $821,219; Axiom International Investors Increases Holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU)

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 85.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 9,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 20,455 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 11,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $106.69. About 194,453 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $116.81. About 520,404 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) by 49,150 shares to 72,350 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Etf.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.64M for 25.62 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based Raymond James Associate has invested 0.11% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Stock Yards Savings Bank And Tru owns 92,580 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.16% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 8,088 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Aviva Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 161,266 shares. Allstate reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv owns 0.12% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,600 shares. Buckhead Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 12,300 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 78,159 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust Inc reported 3,026 shares. Manchester Cap Lc reported 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested 0.55% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Mirae Asset Company Limited reported 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 2,331 are held by Albion Finance Group Inc Ut. Two Sigma Secs Limited Co has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).