Waste Management (WM) Market Valuation Rose While Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Stake by $437,235; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Needham Investment Management Lowered Its Holding as Market Value Rose

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 1,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, down from 21,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $262.48. About 1.31M shares traded or 27.12% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 215,674 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.41 million, down from 219,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $119.33. About 884,978 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 24,948 shares to 110,675 shares, valued at $3.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zuora Inc by 51,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $877.79M for 19.82 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps And Bell has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sterling Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Capital Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Counselors has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Westwood Gru Inc, Texas-based fund reported 668,975 shares. Citigroup has 130,568 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Smith Moore And Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Williams Jones & Associate Limited Liability Corp owns 0.03% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 6,191 shares. Barclays Public Ltd reported 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). First Personal Fincl Serv, North Carolina-based fund reported 344 shares. Barbara Oil, Illinois-based fund reported 5,000 shares. 21,025 are held by Auxier Asset Mgmt. Spf Beheer Bv owns 307,743 shares or 3.12% of their US portfolio. Affinity Inv Advsr Limited Liability holds 930 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Troy Asset Management Limited invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $488.93M for 25.94 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $999.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 2,998 shares to 10,618 shares, valued at $12.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO) by 99,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).