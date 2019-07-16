Waste Management (WM) Market Valuation Rose While Advisors Preferred Decreased Its Position; Mawer Investment Management LTD Position In Ecolab (ECL) Was Upped

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $118.03. About 1.22 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 13.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 24,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 207,815 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.69 million, up from 183,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $198.93. About 593,105 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $14.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10,204 shares to 400,524 shares, valued at $104.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 26,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,751 shares, and cut its stake in Descartes Systems Grp/The (NASDAQ:DSGX).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bell Bank holds 0.28% or 5,965 shares. Alta Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.96% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Old Bank In owns 5,617 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 0.93% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 12,149 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 1,398 shares stake. Washington Tru accumulated 1,132 shares. 6,050 were accumulated by First Manhattan. Vaughan Nelson Investment Lp reported 361,235 shares stake. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 0.04% stake. Thompson Investment Management holds 0.06% or 1,767 shares in its portfolio. Hikari Tsushin, a Japan-based fund reported 16,296 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp reported 27,000 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested 0.15% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Cannell Peter B And reported 14,267 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability Com has 1,336 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Russell 1000 Value E (IWD) by 132,984 shares to 168,672 shares, valued at $20.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 14,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Limited Liability Company reported 1,938 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Trustmark Comml Bank Department reported 6,309 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Savant Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.64% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bkd Wealth Ltd Co invested in 5,111 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bangor Bank & Trust invested 0.08% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Country Club Tru Na stated it has 2,355 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Incorporated stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Howe & Rusling Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Wespac Advsrs Llc reported 3,146 shares. Lincoln Corporation holds 0.02% or 5,577 shares. Cibc Asset stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 62,332 are held by Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp. First Allied Advisory Ser has 0.08% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 22,155 shares. Etrade Capital Management Lc reported 34,883 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $458.74M for 27.32 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.