Waste Management (WM) Holding Boosted by Payden & Rygel; Bank New York Mellon (BK) Position Held by Delta Asset Management Llc

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Waste Management (WM) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.07M, up from 192,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Waste Management for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $113.01. About 1.10M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 7,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 149,008 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.58 million, up from 141,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.28. About 1.62M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 07/03/2018 – Ireland chooses BNY Mellon to manage Apple escrow fund; 19/04/2018 – BNY Mellon 1Q-End Assets Under Custody/Admin $33.5 Trillion, Up 9%; 09/05/2018 – 67ZD: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/04/2018 – Steven D. Black Elected to BNY Mellon Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – 31IB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – BNY ASSUMING A CONTINUAL GRADUAL INCREASE OF RATES; 14/03/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN BOOSTED SYY, BK, GE IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BNY MELLON WEALTH NAMES SHERYL LINCK AS A SR WEALTH DIRECTOR; 24/05/2018 – 43BK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fdx Advsr reported 23,912 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag, Germany-based fund reported 4.69 million shares. 88,270 are held by Capstone Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Aperio Grp Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 491,629 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 218,402 shares. Marathon Capital Management has 0.19% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 10,650 shares. 10,208 were reported by Patten Patten Tn. Gulf Int Retail Bank (Uk) Limited owns 0.15% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 200,737 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab stated it has 1.19M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Cambridge stated it has 5,431 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim & Com holds 1.69% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) or 7.40 million shares. Caxton Associates Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% or 14,901 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.06% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Valley Natl Advisers Inc invested in 0.01% or 717 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Two Sigma Secs Limited Company stated it has 17,997 shares. Blackrock holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 32.16 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) reported 0.21% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Kings Point Management accumulated 65,792 shares. Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 40,165 shares. Chilton Commerce Ltd Liability Com holds 0.35% or 91,742 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd stated it has 0.12% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa accumulated 1.75% or 13,237 shares. New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.18% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). First National accumulated 33,634 shares. Sterling Invest Management holds 1.7% or 19,046 shares. Ballentine Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 4,412 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 459,699 shares. Woodmont Counsel Llc reported 0.64% stake. Ancora Limited holds 5,355 shares.

